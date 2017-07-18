*After talking smack and pretty much threatening to sue Tim Savage, the father of alleged “sex cult”captive, Jocelyn Savage, singer R. Kelly might want to think twice or more about actually going the legal route against Mr. Savage.

OK, that may have been a long sentence, but the bottom line is Tim Savage is ready to live up to his last name if he has to go at it with Kell … legally, that is.

Savage responded to the video TMZ posted of his daughter. As has been reported … Joycelyn insists she is not being held against her will, and wants her family to stop contacting her.

However, Mr. Savage says the video proves his point … especially because Joycelyn would not say where she is currently. In denying the allegations, Kelly’s camp said they would go after his accusers — but Savage says bring it on.

Additionally, many folks online have pointed out that in Joycelyn’s video you can see the shadow of a person who’s seemingly advising her on what to answer vs what not to answer (around the 1:50 mark). And just like her father pointed out, she wouldn’t say where she was OR what her relationship with R. Kelly is.

As for his daughter’s claim that she’s just fine — Daddy Savage responded, “I’m praying for you, baby.”