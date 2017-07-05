*Grammy Award-winning artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s upcoming album, Stony Hill , which will release on July 21st via Republic Records, is now available for pre-order!

Fans who pre-order Stony Hill will instantly receive a download of the single R.O.A.R., as well as recently released songs Nail Pon Cross, Caution, Everybody Wants To Be Somebody and Medication. Exclusive CD + vinyl bundles will be available starting next week on www.damianmarleymusic.com.

In support of Stony Hill , Damian announces his Stony Hill Fall US Tour, which kicks off on September 1st in Minneapolis, at Minneapolis Music Hall and continues on to Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and many more stops along the way until mid-October. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The music video for R.O.A.R was released on TIDAL on June 16th and is available on VEVO TODAY! The VEVO video premiered on Okayplayer, click HERE to view! Paying tribute to his home country, Jamaica, viewers are taken on a visual tour of the song’s captivating lyrics about life on the island. You can find some behind the scenes images from the video shoot on Damian’s Twitter page HERE!

The youngest son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley garnered his own place in music history when he became the first ever Reggae artist to win a GRAMMY outside of the “Reggae” category, taking home an award for “Best Urban/Alternative” performance for his title single, “Welcome To Jamrock”. The acclaimed 2005 breakthrough disc Welcome To Jamrock, also won a GRAMMY for “Best Reggae” Album. Marley has been shaking up stages all over the world for the past few years, first in collaboration with Nas on their Distant Relatives project, and then when he went on to partner with Skrillex for their groundbreaking track “Make It Bun Dem,” which Rolling Stone called “a monster mash up of dubstep and dancehall.”

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Fri Sep 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Minneapolis Music Hall

Sat Sep 2 – Chicago, IL – North Coast Music Festival

Mon Sep 4 – Boston, MA House of Blues

Tue Sep 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Wed Sep 6 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Sep 7 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sat Sep 9 – Atlanta, GA – ONE MusicFest

Sun Sep 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Maverick’s Landing

Tue Sep 12 – Lake Buena, Vista, FL – House of Blues

Wed Sep 13 – Saint Petersburg FL – Jannus Landing

Sat Sep 16 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Sep 19 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company

Thu Sep 21 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Fri Sep 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat Sep 23 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center

Sun Sep 24 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

Tue Sep 26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

Wed Sep 27 – Seattle, WA- Neptune

Fri Sep 29 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Kahului, HI – Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Wed Oct 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sun Oct 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Tue Oct 10 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

Wed Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sat Oct 14 – San Diego, CA – Harrah’s

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

Thu Oct 19 – Anaheim CA – House of Blues

