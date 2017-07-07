*Some of Prince’s legendary music videos suddenly popped up on YouTube today, despite his antipathy toward the video sharing service during the later years of his life.

His videos have appeared there in the past, only to be taken down eventually once the artist got wind of them and dispatched his legal team, explaining “YouTube doesn’t pay equitable licensing fees.”

Earlier today, however, several of his music videos and live performance videos from the “Purple Rain’ days were uploaded to YouTube, VEVO, and other associated accounts from his official website.

The video arrivals come in the wake of “Purple Rain’s” recent reissue with a treasure trove of unreleased material and a live concert DVD. Earlier this year, a large portion of Prince’s catalog returned to streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and Google Play after his estate sued TIDAL to end the platform’s exclusivity.

Watch some of Prince’s music videos via YouTube below: