*Controversial “Bachelor In Paradise” star DeMario Jackson may be extending his 15 minutes of fame.

ABC is reportedly considering the reality star for a “Dancing With the Stars” slot, according to TMZ:

Sources close to production tell us the show reached out to DeMario’s publicist weeks ago, which explains why he was already fully campaigning to be in the ballroom when we asked about it last week.

We’re told nothing’s signed … they’re still negotiating, but hard to imagine a scenario where DeMario doesn’t take this opportunity.

DeMario first became widely known as the contestant who was kicked off of “The Bachelorette” this season after his girlfriend showed up to tell Rachel Lindsay that they were still having sex.

Weeks later, after joining ABC’s “Bachelors In Paradise,” he was caught in an oral sex controversy with co-star Corinne Olympios that shut down production. He did not returned to that set, but will reportedly appear on “The Bachelorette” reunion episode tonight (July 31).

Below, TMZ asks DeMario if he would ever join “DWTS.”