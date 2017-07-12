Even Whoopi Told Dude to Get over Himself (WATCH)

*Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson was called out on his bullsh*t race baiting tactics after accusing the creators of “War for the Planet of the Apes” of “dehumanizing” him and associating black people with apes.

Mr. Mckesson is flaming mad because he believes the upcoming film is taking a dig at him because it features an ape wearing a blue vest — which is his common style of choice. But it didn’t take long for Twitter users to clap back at his claim.

Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages?Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism.Notice the ape with the blue vest pic.twitter.com/8dnr42OxjK — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 10, 2017

Mckesson, along with other so-called Black activists and several social media users, assumed the vest must be a veiled reference to the liberal activist.

One Twitter user, who describes himself as a “black activist,” said white supremacy is “so deeply complicit in the movies America sees.”

Mckesson seems to agree with that statement, as he fired off two tweets criticizing the creators for their “lack of consciousness.”

“Given the history of rendering black people as apes, I’m offended & appalled by the lack of consciousness in Hollywood. #PlanetOfTheApes,” Mckesson wrote. “In associating black people w/ apes, active work is being done to perpetuate the dehumanization of black ppl in mass media.”

How big of a narcissist do you have to be to think a blockbuster franchise is targeting you personally & not paying homage to original film? pic.twitter.com/3alxOh1gX1 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 11, 2017

Meanwhile, even those suportive of the Black Lives Matter movement advised DeRay to stand down because many of the apes in the original 1968 “Planet of the Apes” movie wore blue vests.

Hollywood producer and director Robby Starbuck was also quick to point out that fact in a series of tweets.

You’re outraged because they’re recreating the look of the original ape in 1968. You don’t own wearing blue vests man. Grow up. pic.twitter.com/XF9b0DurVt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2017

On today’s “The View,” even Whoopi Goldberg came for McKesson and called him out:

DeRay eventually conceded and deleted his tweets.