*Derek Fisher is still awaiting formal charges for two counts of driving under the influence after an incident last month in which he flipped his vehicle on a California highway.

Fisher’s arraignment has been postponed until July 19 on the charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, according to Los Angeles County online court records reported by ESPN.

Because both charges are misdemeanors, Fisher will not have to appear in court for the arraignment.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player and New York Knicks coach was arrested on June 5. Neither Fisher nor his passenger, former “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash.

Fisher was driving on U.S. Route 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when his 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange. The car hit the shoulder’s concrete curb and guardrail, overturned and came to a rest on its roof, blocking two lanes of the highway, the highway patrol said.

Govan’s ex-husband is Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes. Fisher and Barnes feuded in 2015 in part because of Fisher’s relationship with Govan.