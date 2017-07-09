*Rumor has it that Bravo executives are not happy Kenya Moore ran off to an exotic destination where she secretly wed businessman Marc Daly.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star surprised fans when she tied the knot in St. Lucia last month, and Hollywood has been whispering that she did so not out of love but purely as a strategic business move.

Moore reportedly met Daly through her fellow Bravo celebrity Roblé Ali, and she allegedly convinced him that they could make a mint if they married then dished about their relationship to various blogs and media outlets.

Since the network had no prior information about Moore’s new man or their secret wedding, they reportedly fired her, according to reports.

Kenya explained in an interview with PEOPLE why she decided to keep husband’s identity a secret.

“He didn’t sign up for this world, I did,” Moore stated in the interview. “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person — immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

Moore and Bravo have yet to confirm the firing rumors.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s castmate Kandi Burruss confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly that she will return to RHOA despite also filming a reality show with her girl group Xscape.

“I’m doing both at the same time. Right now we’re taping both shows. Xscape will be on Bravo this fall along with Housewives,” Burruss stated. “I hope everybody supports the show just as much as they support Housewives.”

The 10th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is expected to air later this year.

