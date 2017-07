*While busy on a yacht vacay in Italy with friends and family, Diddy found tie to release a new song featuring his late protégé.

On July 22, the rap mogul commandeered Drake’s OVO Sound Radio to premiere his new track “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” featuring the late Notorious B.I.G. and Rick Ross.

The rappers spit on two separate renditions, one borrowing from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s classic “Nuthin’ But a G Thang.”

