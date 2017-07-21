*Pirelli Calendar is going all-black everything for its upcoming 2018 edition.

For the first time in its 45 year history, all 12 months of the annual publication will be represented by notables from the black diaspora, including music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, rapper Lil Yachty, supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell, and 14 other entertainers – all dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Diddy and Campbell lead the images on the set designed by Shona Heath. Both are dressed as the Royal Beheader, while Yachty plays The Queen’s Guard.

Also making the cut are Oscar-winning actress Djimon Hounsou, Lupita Nyong’o, Whoopi Goldberg, and RuPaul, in a red hooded dress by Comme Des Garcons.

The subjects were styled by British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enniful and lensed by British photographer Tim Walker.

Full photographs from the calendar (known for its artistic array of high fashion, glamorous and sensual images of tastemakers in modeling and entertainment) will be available in November. In the meantime, view some behind-the-scenes pics below via Billboard:

Full Cast in the 2018 Pirelli Calendar in alphabetical order:

Adut Akech, Sudanese-Australian model: The Queen of Diamonds

Adwoa Aboah , Ghanaian-British fashion model and feminist activist: Tweedledee

Alpha Dia, Senegalese-German model: 5 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner

Djimon Hounsou, Beninese-American actor and model: The King of Hearts

Duckie Thot, South Sudanese-Australian model: Alice

King Owusu, British model: Tweedledum, 2 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner

Lil Yachty, American rapper and singer: The Queen’s Guard

Lupita Nyong’o, Mexican-Kenyan actress: The Dormouse

Naomi Campbell, British supermodel and actress: The Royal Beheader

RuPaul, American actor, drag queen, television personality, and singer/songwriter: The Queen of Heart

Sasha Lane, American actress: The Mad March Hare

Sean “Diddy” Combs, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer and entrepreneur: The Royal Beheader

Slick Woods, American Model: The Mad Hatter

Thando Hopa, South African Model and Lawyer: The Princess of Hearts

Wilson Oryema, British model: 7 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner

Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedian, author and television host, Activist: The royal Duchess

Zoe Bedeaux, British fashion stylist, designer and singer: The Caterpillar