*Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has shredded the personal chef who says she was forced to serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while they were engaged in sex.

In a new court filing obtained by the New York Daily News, a lawyer for Diddy called the wrongful termination lawsuit filed by chef Cindy Rueda in May a shakedown attempt that violated her agreement to arbitrate any employment disputes.

“Combs enterprises will not be extorted,” lawyer Orin Snyder wrote in a letter to Rueda’s lawyers filed with the court on Friday (July 7). Snyder said Rueda’s lawsuit was “infected with distortions, omissions and outright falsehoods.”

“Your motives are clear: To threaten to slander and impugn the reputation of our client in the hopes of extracting a settlement. This smacks of bad faith — and worse,” Snyder wrote.

Diddy filed the letter as an exhibit to a petition to compel arbitration in the case.

Rueda’s lawsuit claims she worked under harassing conditions and without adequate pay while working for Diddy from January 2015 through May 2016.

“Plaintiff was regularly summoned by Mr. Combs to prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity,” her complaint filed May 8 said.

Rueda claimed once when she was summoned to serve Combs a “post-coital meal,” the record producer greeted her in his birthday suit and asked “if she was attracted to or liked his naked body.”

She said another time, while she was in the kitchen, a male houseguest approached “in the nude to ask her to look at and admire his genitals after he had engaged in sexual activity with another house guest.”

Rueda said she was “mortified” and complained to her manager.

She was fired last May after she allegedly stole Diddy’s watch, court papers state. But according to Rueda, the celebrity cook was set up for the theft after she complained about the sexual harassment. In court documents, she said Diddy’s housekeeper had salvaged the watch from the garbage and offered it to her. She was ultimately fired after she returned the watch.

Despite their agreement, Rueda then publicly filed a 14-count suit against her former boss claiming sexual harassment, hostile work environment, wrongful discharge, defamation, failure to pay overtime wages, and other charges.