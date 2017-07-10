*The scripted digital drama series, “Milk + Honey,” featuring Debbie Allen, Lance Gross, Boris Kodjoe and Faune Chambers; returns this month on Issa Rae’s YouTube channel with brand new episodes.

The series stars Yaani King Mondschein (“Saving Grace,” “Mad Men”) and new-comers Asha Kamali and Alex Lavelanet, and follows the professional and romantic journeys of four ambitious, Black women as they navigate through the lights, smoke, and mirrors of Hollywood. The series chronicles the trials and triumphs of chasing a dream: challenging each character to confront tough choices between love, work, and passion while on their paths to the promise land of milk and honey.

The series was originally created and released in 2010 amid Hollywood’s mounting diversity crisis. EUR/Electronic Urban Report covered the debut of the series’ first two episodes.

The LA-based production company behind the series, Brown Paper Dolls, will also present never-before-seen episodes of “Milk + Honey” on June 21st.

The company consists of three, female writer-producers including Kamali, as well as Dana Gills and Jeanette McDuffie, who is also a director.

“This is a very exciting moment to be a content creator. Technology has shifted the way we consume content and cracked open the door for diverse and interesting voices to find their audiences. We are excited to be able to use the tools currently available to tell our stories,” said McDuffie.

“Milk + Honey” is the newest series distributed under Issa Rae’s ColorCreative.tv, which was launchpad exclusively for diverse talent. Its mission is to create opportunities for female and minority TV writers to showcase and sell their work, both inside and outside the existing studio system.

For more information visit colorcreative.tv

