“Raven’s Home,” Disney Channel’s highly anticipated sequel series to “That’s So Raven,” premieres in less than two weeks and ahead of it’s July 21 debut, the network has released the opening title video and theme song.

The series picks up years after “That’s So Raven” with the titular character now a single mom to two kids and living with her best friend Chelsea and Chelsea’s 9-year-old son. Raven-Symoné co-stars with Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz, and Anneliese van der Pol.

E! News exclusively reported that the father of Raven’s kids is none other than Devon Carter, with Jonathan McDaniel reprising his role as Raven’s BF in seasons two-four of the original series.

According to the official plot: “Best friends Raven and Chelsea, both divorced mothers, are now raising their children in a house together. Their house is turned upside down when they realize one of Raven’s children, Booker, has inherited the same psychic abilities as his mother.”

In the premiere episode, Raven’s latest vision involves a family disagreement that leads her to meddle in her kids’ life at school.

“Raven’s Home” premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel. New episodes of air Fridays, 8 p.m. starting July 28.

