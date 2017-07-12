*DJ Khaled is putting sales of his own clothing toward an effort to help kids graduate from high school.

The artist is using online reselling service, Poshmark to sell clothes from his own closet in order to raise funds for his “Win More Music” campaign, which has partnered with non-profit organization Get Schooled. Get Schooled offers a number of services and platforms that inspire, motivate, and nurture kids’ drive to learn.

Earlier Tuesday (July 12), the “Grateful” producer launched the first four collections from his wardrobe on Poshmark.

The pieces include the matching powder blue, satin suits he and his son Asahd wore on his latest album cover, a Champions pullover, t-shirts, track suits, pants, and head gear.

View all of the items for sale on DJ Khaled’s Poshmark account here.