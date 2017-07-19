*After DMX pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges last week in Manhattan Federal Court, the rapper dropped a bar or two about his tax case.

As previously reported, X was arrested Thursday (July 13) and charged with tax fraud. Federal prosecutors in New York say he concocted a multi-year scheme to hide millions in income from the IRS and skirt $1.7 million in existing tax liabilities.

The artist, real name Earl Simmons, appeared before a judge on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. After he was released on $500,000 bond, X stepped to the mic outside the courtroom and freestyled.

Watch below:

Feds have charged DMX on 14 counts related to tax evasion. They say he didn’t pay $1.7 million in taxes incurred between 2002 and 2005, and that he didn’t file personal income tax returns between 2010 and 2015 despite earning more than $2.3 million.

DMX avoided paying taxes by avoiding personal bank accounts, creating bank accounts in others’ names and covering his expenses with cash, said Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim.

According to the indictment, Simmons also refused to continue taping the VH1 television show “Celebrity Couples Therapy” until he was reissued a check that didn’t withhold taxes. He was paid a $125,000 for filming the show in 2011 and 2012.

His lawyer, Murray Richman, said Monday that the case is adjourned until August 1.