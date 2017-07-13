*Dang DMX, you done gone and made a super serious boo-boo it appears. One that could mean you could die in prison, dude!

If you haven’t heard, the X man just got slapped with 14 counts of tax evasion by the Internal Revenue Service. The NYC U.S. Attorney’s Office says the rapper concealed his income for several years and is now about $1.7 million in the red to the IRS.

According to the indictment, DMX had no shortage of money coming in from a whole bunch of hits in the early 2000s. In fact, one of them, “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” was named in the documents.

We don’t want to say it was a clear cut case of fraud, but the authorities say he was avoiding using any personal bank accounts, using accounts of surrogates, including business managers, and lived mostly on cash.

As an example of what he did to hide income, according to the docs, when DMX appeared on “Couples Therapy” he was supposed to be paid $125,000 — but when he got his initial check the proper taxes had been withheld … which made pissed him off. The authorities say he confronted the producers and demanded a new check for the full amount … which he got.

In the indictment, prosecutors say he listed his income in 2011 and 2012 as “unknown” … when in reality he’d made $353k and $542k, respectively. In 2013, he finally did report income … of $10k. Only problem for him is that the actual amount he made that year was $250k.

DMX, if convicted onj all 14 counts, is looking at 44 years in prison. Like we said up top, that’s long enough that he most like die behind bars.