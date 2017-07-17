*Good grief! The things that come out of the mouths of some Negroes. Case in point, Don King and his jaw dropping assertion in our headline.

We’ll get to that shortly, but first, the controversial boxing promoter says in a new interview published in Politico Magazine on Friday that he is still advising his longtime friend, Donald Trump.

The men developed a friendship when they teamed to bring Mike Tyson fights to Trump’s Atlantic City casino decades ago.

“I call my connection to him, if I want to get a meeting or whatever it is,” said King, who was a celebrity campaign-trail surrogate for Trump last year. “But I can talk to him every day through his assistant. And if it’s something that’s got to be of urgency, I can get him.”

King opens up to Politico about how he thinks his buddy is doing as president and he also weighed in on the Russian interference in the election.

“He’s doing an excellent job, but it’s hard to evaluate because they don’t talk about nothing but Russia. … For over a year, without a shred of evidence — and this is what resonates with the lumpen proletariat and the common people. They’ve been hearing from these ingenious organizations of the world — the CIA, the FBI. … Everybody is saying all these things, these brilliant minds … but ain’t nobody come up with no evidence.”

King believes that the public and media criticism of Trump is similar to the mistreatment of black males in America.

“I tell him that the establishment will tell their lies. They will try to keep him down. I tell him, ‘Now Mr. Trump, they’re treating you like a black man.’… I say, ‘Mr. President, you know what it’s like to be a black man. … No matter what you say or do, you are guilty as hell.’

Don King also revealed that he and Trump have shared concerns that 45 will be assassinated because he’s such a “revolutionary” figure like Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy.

Dang, talk about somebody trippin’. In any event, head over to Politico to read the entire interview.

