*The Tweeter-in-Chief can dish it out, but the poor baby can’t take it.

Donald Trump has had enough of model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen trolling his tweets and on Tuesday, July 25th, proceeded to block her on Twitter.

Teigen has been trolling Trump for years, but has really stepped it up since he took office in January:

The final straw for Trump was a relatively mild tweet for Teigen. It simply read, “Lolllllll no one likes you.”

Two days later, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host tweeted an image of @realDonaldTrump blocking her, captioning it, “After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you,’ was the straw.”





