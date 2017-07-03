*THE CAR: 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 Sl Sedan

The Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Sedan has always been one of those cars you can count on. The 2017 Nissan Altima is no different! I really like this car. No, it doesn’t have a bunch of bells and whistles, but it doesn’t need to. It’s practical and simplistic.

I don’t want to make it sound like this car is boring, far from it. It’s a practical, up-to-date, solid car that looks good, has a cool design, a stylish interior, handles well, has decent ride comfort and is somewhat fashionable after receiving an update on the exterior. The cabin is quiet. It has an adjustable steering wheel. The seats are very comfortable and there is plenty of soft touch material. There is an agreeable LCD monitor for vehicle information.

There is plenty of trunk space with a modest cargo floor. The rear seats fold down. Also in the rear you will find two USB ports and a middle arm rest.

Me likey!

VEHICLE AT A GLANCE: 2.5-Liter 4-Cylinder Engine, 179 Horsepower, 177 lb-ft Torque Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission), active understeer control, 17” machined aluminum-alloy wheels, side-impact and curtain air bags, lower anchors and tethers for children, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, traction control system, vehicle dynamic control, tire pressure monitoring system with easy-fill tire alert, electronic brake force distribution, vehicle security system, Nissan vehicle immobilizer system, ling spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, leather appointed seats, heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, 8-way power driver’s seat, driver’s seat power lumbar support, 4-way power front-passenger’s seat, heated zero gravity front seats, BOSE® premium audio system, 5” color audio display, USV connection port, hands-free text messaging assistant, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, RearView Monitor, Bluetooth Hands-free phone system, rear A/C vents, Nissan intelligent Key® w/remote engine start system, push button ignition, cruise control, auto-dimming inside mirror, two 12-volt DC power outlets, fog lights and auto on/off headlights.

MSRP: $32,650

FUEL ECONOMY: 27/39

THE DRIVE: The Ultimate!

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, LA Stage Times, LA Watts Times, The Compton Herald, Black Meetings and Tourism, Los Angeles Sentinel, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Rhythm & Business, Billboard, Grammy, CYH, BlackVoices.com and more. Contact her via: [email protected]