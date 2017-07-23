*After more than 10 years since Drake last appeared in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, the Toronto native is still collecting checks from the show.

The Grammy-award winning artist starred in the series as Jimmy Brooks, a basketball player who later used a wheelchair after being shot by a classmate. The series was known for being one of the first to tackle real-life issues affecting teens such as sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Drake posted a photo on Instagram of a check for $8.25 with the caption “Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep…”

The LOL photo quickly received more than 1.4 million likes.

‘Degrassi’ came to an end in 2015 after 14 seasons.



Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep…💰💸💵💴💴💶💷 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

*Terrell Owens plea to join Ice Cube’s Big3 has been officially shut down by the rapper/actor himself.

The former NFLer claims basketball was his first love, and he does have a basketball background, having played in both high school and college. He previously told TMZ that he tried to join the BIG3 and had his efforts rebuffed.

“Hey Cube, my football prowess, that speaks for itself. But I think that if you asked around the BIG3 league and even outside of that, the guys know that I can hoop,” Owens said on the TMZ video when asked how he might approach Cube to join his league. “I like what you guys are doing, man. Let me come out there and display some of my skills and play against the best.”

But Cube was quick to shut down the idea … telling TMZ Sports that Rule #1 of the BIG 3 is — ex-NBA players ONLY.

Watch: