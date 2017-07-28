*The woman who was caught drinking Sprite in Drake’s Hidden Hills mansion in April was back at the rapper’s home on Thursday (July 27) up to her old tricks…only to be pepper sprayed and arrested a second time.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old returned Thursday morning and told security she was “on the list.” A guard on duty wasn’t buying it and told her to leave, but she refused.

Police were called in, and she reportedly ended up spitting on three deputies. That’s when cops blasted her with pepper spray, and arrested her for trespassing and assault on a police officer, according to TMZ.

Drake was not at home in either of the two circumstances. After her April break-in, Drake’s team contacted the L.A. County D.A. to get them to cut her a break.