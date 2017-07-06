*USA Network has released first-look photos of Dule Hill on the set of “Suits.”

The actor (“The West Wing,” “Psych”) joins the cast for its upcoming seventh season, where he’s set for a season-long arc as Alex Williams. The character is a longtime friend of Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht), who is currently a senior partner at rival law firm Bratton Gould, where he maintains an enviable roster of clients.

In these images released to the Hollywood Reporter ahead of the July 12 premiere, Alex appears to be getting very familiar with the firm’s offices. With Jessica’s (Gina Torres) departure and the recent breakup Louis (Rick Hoffman) went through, it appears as though Harvey may have recruited his friend and experienced lawyer for consultation.

Hill will make his first onscreen appearance in the season’s second episode, which is scheduled to air July 19.