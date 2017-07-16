* On Bounce TV, Ed Gordon hosts a star-packed special featuring interviews with the biggest African-Americans in movies, television and comedy world premiering on Mon. July 17 at 10:00 p.m. (ET).

In the celebrity-driven Ed Gordon special, the award-winning journalist interviews the stars of the upcoming summer comedy Girls Trip, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Halland Tiffany Haddish, who discuss their careers and reflect on the contributions of black women in Hollywood today.

Queen Latifah on paving the way for others in Hollywood:

“It’s people like Jada’s husband Will (Smith) who helped us every step of the way, so it wasn’t just us When Will got in, he helped me get in; I’m going to help somebody else get in. It’s not about keeping it all to yourself, it’s about passing it on and keeping that door open.”

Pinkett Smith on Black (Acting) talent:

“This year for some reason it’s really been illuminated that given the opportunity we can produce!”

Gordon profiles Super Bowl champion-turned broadcaster Michael Strahan and the very busy television talent discusses his life, the challenges of becoming famous and gossip-page fare and more. Gordon interviews Strahan on the set of GMA.

Strahan on being a role model:

“When you see someone of color excelling at something or given an opportunity, people are very embracing of that. I understand what I represent and every day I do my best. I try to be the guy, when I walk in the room everybody is happy I am there and not happy when I am gone.”

Power’s Omari Hardwick talks with Gordon about the hit series, the relationship with his wife and how he has handled fame in the social media era.

Hardwick on considering giving up acting when he was young:

“There was that moment when I decided to ask Mom and Pops what they thought about that. They collectively put together about twenty-five hundred dollars and said ‘You ain’t going nowhere. You didn’t go that far to come back home, not when you got all that talent.’”

Gordon also sits with Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley who, among other things, discuss the state of comedy in the age of President Donald Trump and the pros and cons of utilizing material based on the activities of the current administration.

Cedric the Entertainer on being funny during the Trump Administration:

“That’s the part that is frustrating, that you can’t always find humor in it. You do have to take it on stage, you do have to find moments in there that you can turn it into a joke, but on a daily basis, the dude is a liar, the dude is a liar. When is that funny someone who just lies to you all the time?”

D.L. Hughley on the difference between White and Black people being funny:

“I think our funny is more melancholy and painful and angry. It’s much like the skill set when slaves used to pick fun at the masters and they didn’t know it. It’s a skill, it’s something you learn. You learn how to stab at authority.”

Award-winning journalist Gordon serves as executive producer and host of the Bounce original series Ed Gordon, sitting down for revealing interviews with top headline makers, entertainers and pop cultural figures. Ed Gordon also includes investigative pieces, celebrity profiles, current event segments and human-interest feature stories.

Gordon has been a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes II, The Today Show and Dateline NBC, the host of “News and Notes with Ed Gordon” on NPR, anchorman for BET and is a weekly contributor to the national Steve Harvey Radio Show. He is also the recipient of an NAACP Image Award, as well as the prestigious Journalist of the Year Award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

Bounce is the fastest-growing African-American network on television and airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage. The network is available in more than 95 million homes across the United States and 93% of all African-American television homes, including all the top AA television markets.

source:

Jim Weiss

[email protected]