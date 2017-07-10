*Ajiona Alexus, last seen playing the younger version of Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie on Fox’s “Empire,” has booked a spot opposite Gabrielle Union in the thriller “Breaking In,” from Will Packer Productions and Practical Pictures.

The story follows Shaun (Union) who, after the sudden death of her father, takes her two kids to her father’s Malibu mansion to settle his estate. At the mansion are four villains intent on finding the deceased’s safe and making off with its contents.

Alexus will play Jasmine, Shaun’s stubborn and smart oldest child.

Union is producing the project with Packer, James Lopez, Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor, with filming slated to begin this month, according to Deadline.

James McTeigue (“V For Vendetta”) is directing from a script by Ryan Engle, based on a pitch from Jaime Primak Sullivan.

Alexus, also a standout in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” will next appear, along with Taraji P. Henson, in “Tyler Perry’s She’s Living My Life.”