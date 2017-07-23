*En Vogue dominated the music charts in the 90’s with R&B/Pop hits such as “Hold On”, “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)”, “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”, “Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love)” — which became the group’s third, and most successful single to reach number two in the US.

The original lineup consisted of singers Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones. Robinson left the group in 1997 shortly before the release of their third album EV3. Jones called it quits in 2001 and was replaced by Amanda Cole; however, in 2003, Cole left and was replaced by Rhona Bennett.

In 2005, the original members briefly united and again in 2009 for their “En Vogue: 20th Anniversary.” Shortly after the tour, Robinson and Jones again departed from En Vogue, with Bennett rejoining the group as a trio.

En Vogue has sold more than 20 million records worldwide to date.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Forest Whitaker Joins ‘Empire’ This Fall as ‘Uncle Eddie’

In speaking with Black Doctor, Robinson dished about why really left the group, despite being labeled as the trouble maker.

Per ILOSM:

“I’ve told people for years that each member of En Vogue made two pennies a piece. We garnered millions of dollars for the label, but we did not make a million dollars a piece. There is a huge problem with that, so yes I was extremely difficult… I stood up for what was right when I saw wrong, and because I did, and because I was alone, it made it look like I was the problem.”

Continuing, “I was just telling my girlfriend the other day that when slavery was abolished, many slaves didn’t want to leave the plantations because the master would give them food and shelter and they were afraid to leave. The same kind of mentality exists today where people don’t leave their current situation because they are afraid. It’s scary to go out there and say enough is enough! It’s scary to fight the record company because they’re huge and have money. I am a trouble maker! We deserve so much more,” she explained.

“When we first got together in 1989 there was no information out there for us. There were very few books and minimal information about how to run your business. You just had to depend on your attorney to give you the right information. You’re learning lessons as you go along, and you’re paying the price with your career.”

Despite the personal and professional hardships, Dawn persevered and is now volunteering at local schools and still performing solo in the states and abroad.

Save