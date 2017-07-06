*To celebrate the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (July 7), Film Jackets recently launched a stylish hoodie in honor of your favorite web-slinger.

Check it out above.

In addition to the hoodie, Fjackets’ Spiderman Jackets Collection offers “some uniquely crafted” Marvel apparel such as Spider-Man t-shirts, masks, and of course — jackets.

Spidey fans, EUR/Electronic Urban Report is giving you a chance to cop a hoodie for yourself.

ONE (1) lucky reader will own ONE (1) Spider-Man Homecoming Hoodie simply by reading the official rules below and submitting ONE (1) entry form.

HOW TO ENTER: Beginning July 6, 2017 until 6:00 p.m. ET on July 10, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”), you may enter the EURweb.com “Spider-Man Homecoming Hoodie” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) online, by completing and submitting the online entry form below, (limit one (1) online entry, per valid email address, per eligible person per day). The number of eligible entries received determines the odds of winning. This Sweepstake is open only to legal residents of the U.S. and its territories, possessions, and commonwealths who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. Winners are randomly selected and notified via email within 48 hours after the contest ends. The winner is responsible for paying any taxes related to the prize* (*if applicable). EURweb.com has the right to obtain and publicize the winner’s name. **Void where prohibited by law.**

