*Prepare to peek into the lives of Nelly’s girlfriend “Miss Jackson,” Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith and Miguel’s fiancée Nazanin Mandi in a new E! reality series coming this fall.

“The Platinum Life,” according to the network, will follow some of music’s “most savvy women and their significant others as they live their first-class lifestyles.”

In addition to Smith, Mandi and Shantel Jackson, the cast includes La’Myia Good, married to songwriter and producer Eric Bellinger; rapper and songwriter Lola Monroe, in a relationship with rapper, songwriter and producer King Los; Asiah Azante, married to recording artist, songwriter and producer Kid Ink; and newly single recording artist Alycia Bellamy.

“The music industry is known for big, outspoken personalities living lavish lifestyles, but it’s also an extremely tough business to succeed in,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E!. “We are excited to give viewers an all-access pass to see how these fearless women climb to the top both personally and professionally.”

E! adds: “LA’s music industry is notorious for exclusive parties, high-profile romances, and huge fan followings, but being in relationships with some of the biggest names in the business is not always pitch perfect. Whether it’s fighting for the spotlight in a male dominated game, or being on the lookout for groupies trying to get the attention of their men, these women learn that in the music world, the only way to navigate it successfully is with strength and confidence.”

“The Platinum Life” is produced by STXtv and Tower 2 Productions with Ryan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg, Shanta Conic, and Kim McKoy serving as executive producers.