*Dang. 🙁 Unfortunately Xscape‘s reunion/debut thingy on Sunday at the Essence Festival didn’t exactly come off as planned.

It seems there was chaos instead of order primarily because the group was scheduled to play in one of the SuperDome’s lounges and not the main stage. (Oops, somebody made a serious boo boo.)

As you can imagine, the number of people that wanted to be in the lounge for Xscape’s performance exceeded the room’s capacity. It was only a matter of time before the situation got out of hand. At one point, the New Orleans fire dept. shut the lounge completely down. Naturally folks started complaining on social media about not being able to attend the performance.

You travel all the way to New Orleans just for Xscape alone and Essence puts them in a lounge that gets shutdown 20min prior #EssenceFest — Yatta the Goddess! (@prettyblack_nc) July 3, 2017

@essencefest Bad move on y’alls part cause half the Dome came for them.Xscape in a Superlounge? Really?😐😒 who do we complain to #EssenceFest — DEDE DURISO (@Maddimom03) July 3, 2017

Never had a panic attack before but thought I was gonna have one pushing through the chaos outside #XScape Super Lounge at #EssenceFest 😳 — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) July 3, 2017

Via social media, here’s what Tiny had to say about what went down:

Man [it] is was pandemonium outside our lounge, fights broke out because it was too many ppl that paid to get in but the fire marshal shut our lounge down. Sorry to everyone that didn’t get in. It’s a Blessings that u guys all came out to see us & we thank u for your love & support. I hear we got played on the main stage screen cause of all the complaints! Sorry again! We love yall. God is Good!!

Kandi also posted a video of the group apologizing for the problems: