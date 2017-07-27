*Singer-musician Esperanza Spalding has announced that she will write and record her next album for all the world to see – literally.

The Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter and jazz bassist will limit herself to a 77-hour deadline to complete the entire album, and will livestream the entire process – including her sleep breaks.

Spalding will begin writing and recording her next album, aptly titled “Exposure,” on Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern. During the livestream, viewers will be able to chat comments to Spalding during the process.

She says in a statement:

I foresee that creating before a live audience will add excitement and extra inspiration energy. Knowing someone is watching and listening to what you’re making seems to conjure up a sort of “can’t fail” energy. The necessity to keep going because it’s live draws up another depth of creative facility that can’t be reached when you know you can try again tomorrow.

Having such limited time to write and record 10 songs will also force us to rely on improvisation and first instinct. Not allowing us time to judge, second guess, question, or alter the initial hits of inspiration that drive the creation of each song.

That means that the audience will get a record of the most potent, charged, fresh-from-the ethers-compositional, musical and lyrical content. Of course they will be formed into songs, but they’ll carry the charge of the immediate, of the innately inspired artists co-creating in the room throughout the 3 day process.”

Once the album is complete, 7,777 CDs will be released along with pieces of the notepaper on which Spalding wrote the music.

Watch Spalding’s announcement below.