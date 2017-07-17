*O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing in Nevada this Thursday (July 20) will be carried live on ESPN as an expanded, 90-minute “Outside the Lines Special,” the network reports.

Pool cameras will be set up in the hearing room and about 30 different news organizations have registered to cover the hearing at both its location in Carson City and at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, where Simpson is incarcerated on the 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping convictions.

Simpson is expected to appear via videoconference from the prison, with four parole commissioners in Carson City.

The hearing begins at 10 am PT (1 pm ET), and ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap will anchor a 90-minute slot under the network’s “Outside the Lines” banner.

Simpson, 70, was sentenced in 2008 to nine-to-33 years in prison for his role in an armed Las Vegas confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers. If paroled – which legal pundits say is possible, even likely – he could be released October 1.

Simpson’s cohort in the crime, Clarence “C.J.” Stewart, served 27 months in prison before the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that he should have been tried separately from Simpson.

The Nevada parole board has indicated that a decision on Simpson’s release will be made the day of the hearing, and that Simpson will be permitted to speak.