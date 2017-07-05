EUR Exclusive ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Clip: Cipher’s Car Hacking [WATCH] from EURweb on Vimeo.

*The #1 action film in the world, “The Fate of the Furious,” arrived on Digital HD on June 27, and comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on July 11, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The film reunites Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson (Baywatch, The Other Guys), Jason Statham (The Transporter, The Expendables), Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson (Transformers, Ride Along 2) and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (No Strings Attached, Max Payne) in a heart-stopping new adventure that also features Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Hateful Eight) and Scott Eastwood (Gran Torino, Suicide Squad).

Check out our exclusive clip above, in which Ludacris introduces footage of Cipher hacking into car computers to cause havoc in NYC.

“The Fate of the Furious” marks the first installment in the franchise since “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” not to star both Paul Walker, who died in a single-vehicle crash on November 30, 2013 while filming Furious 7 and Jordana Brewster. Following script rewrites to the seventh installment after Walker’s death, both characters were retired.

For F8, director F. Gary Gray’s never-before-seen extended cut and the Theatrical release are available on all physical products that will include digital codes for both versions. Also available on digital platforms.

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO BLU-RAY™:

The Cuban Spirit – As the first major studio motion picture to shoot in Cuba in decades, the country’s effusive spirit permeates the making of the film.

In , family ties are put to the ultimate test. Get an inside look at the family divide. Car Culture – It’s time to put yourself in the driver’s seat of the supercharged vehicles showcased in The Fate of the Furious.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY ™ and DVD:

All About the Stunts – Go behind the scenes to witness how The Fate of the Furious accomplished the most epic stunts in franchise history.

Go behind the scenes to witness how accomplished the most epic stunts in franchise history. Extended Fight Scenes

Feature Commentary with Director F. Gary Gray

“The Fate of the Furious” will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital HD. The 4K Ultra HD combo pack will include all bonus features on the Blu-ray disc.

