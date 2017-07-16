*New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Mike, and Ronnie did an interview with The Breakfast Club back in January, where Bell dropped an interesting bit of info about the group that was not touched on in the BET mini-movie, “The New Edition Story.”

The biopic chronicled the R&B group’s rise to fame as a boy band from the Orchard Park Projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, to becoming a successful adult act. It was BET’s first scripted miniseries. All six members of New Edition served as co-producers.

The film’s premiere was watched by 4.2 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched premiere since the 2012 season premiere of the sitcom “The Game,” which drew 5.2 million.

After seeing “The New Edition Story,” Ricky revealed that the group STILL has some serious beef with each other, which is why fans only saw him, Mike, and Ron doing press rounds for the film, per ILOSM.

The music news site also notes that Mike and Ronnie revealed that “The New Edition Story” only highlights the years from 1978 to 2005, and they could do another movie chronicling 2005 to present day and it would be even more compelling than the BET biopic.

New Edition fans might also find it interesting to know that Ralph Tresvant “turned down their then-manager, Maurice Starr, who went behind the other members back to try get him to go solo.” This is a fact that Mike, Ricky, and Ron only learned during the early stages of production on the BET project.

“Honestly, I didn’t find out until we were actually writing the movie,” said Ricky.

Mike added, “I just wanna know why would you meet us and separate us?”

Check out the video below of Ricky, Mike and Ron’s full interview.

