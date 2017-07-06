*Model and actress Eva Marcille is reportedly “testing shooting” scenes with some of the ladies of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

And with news that the “America’s Next Top Model” winner could be joining the series, also comes rumors that either Porsha Williams or Cynthia Bailey could be kicked to the curb to make room.

Well — Porsha is squashing such rumors. She wants you to know that she’ll be reprising her role as the messy vixen for season 10.

Check out the comment she left on the @realhousewivesatlanta Instagram page.



Meanwhile, Kirk Frost’s infidelity was exposed this season on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” after he confessed to cheating on his wife Rasheed (again) and (possibly) fathering a baby with a local stripper.

Fans will reportedly find out if Kirk IS THE FATHER during the LHHATL reunion, during which Rasheeda breaks down crying while discussing her cheating husband.

Take a look at the clip below.

Check out the reunion Monday at 8/7c on VH1.

