*Is Eva Marcille is about to get a peach?

Word on the curb is that the “America’s Next Top Model” season 3 winner is being considered for the upcoming season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to TMZ, Marcille could possibly replace Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams, one of whom will reportedly be phased out next season due to a weak storyline.

The model has already shot a few scenes with returning O.G. NeNe Leakes to see if there’s any chemistry.

Via TMZ:

Eva’s age also makes her attractive — at 32 she’d be younger than the other ladies. However, we’re told the most important requirement is chemistry and drama. Eva’s gotta bring it … like she totes did on ‘ANTM.’”