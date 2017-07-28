*Norwegian airline has been placing iconic, historical figures on the tails of its aircraft since its launch, with each selection representing the company’s spirit of “pushing boundaries, inspiring others and challenging the status quo.”

Today (July 28), the company announced that it has chosen an image of Sojourner Truth for the tailfin of its next Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, marking Norwegian’s first black person and first American female to grace one of its planes.

T o commemorate Norwegian’s expansion in the United States, the airline is introducing a series of American icons over the next few months, with the Sojourner Truth Aircraft scheduled for its maiden voyage to the U.S. in a few weeks. It will be the second to fly in Norwegian’s American hero series.

“Our tailfin hero program celebrates everyday heroes who are admired for their various accomplishments and ability to inspire others to action. Sojourner Truth is definitely an inspiration and a pioneer for so many people in the United States and around the world,” said Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer. “She is someone who pushed boundaries and challenged the establishment in more ways than one. These are all qualities that describe Norwegian and our global strategy. Our aircraft are the most recognizable aspects of our brand and we are very honored to use that canvas to pay tribute to this American icon.”

Born Isabella Baumfree in Upstate New York, the former slave changed her name to Sojourner Truth in 1843. She gave numerous speeches throughout her life and was recognized as a great orator for her ability to capture the crowd with her accounts of what she endured while enslaved. In 1851, Truth delivered remarks about slavery and women’s rights at the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention that later became known as the “Ain’t I a Woman” speech. Although she was best known for her dedication to the abolition of slavery and women’s rights, Truth was also a proponent for prison reform, property rights and universal suffrage. One of the Smithsonian’s “100 Most Significant Americans of All Time,” Truth helped to recruit Black troops for the Union Army during the Civil War. She died in Battle Creek, Michigan in 1883 and was able to see the abolition of slavery in her lifetime.