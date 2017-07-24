*The Broad Stage Theater in the beautiful, quaint seaside city of Santa Monica was undoubtedly the place to be for the special red carpet premier of BeBe Winans‘ life story musical, “Born For This: The Musical.”

Following Bebe’s journey of faith to fame, “Born For This” is full of inspiration and entertainment.

The play, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright with original music and lyrics by Winans, brought out some very familiar faces including iconic legends from BeBe’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan: Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder. Another legendary powerhouse icon that also came to support, Sidney Poitier, spoke to EURweb associate Robin Ayers about the musical.

“This is such a wonderful production. I’m honored to be here,” Poitier said.

The story of Bebe Winans couldn’t be told without the input of his younger sister, CeCe Winans who was a major figure in most of her brother’s career and certainly his life. The musical takes the viewers on a behind-the-scenes escapade along the lives of the Winans family.

We must also give props to their real life niece and nephew, Deborah Joy Winans and Juan Winans, who did a phenomenal job of capturing the chemistry of Bebe and Cece partly because they really are sister and brother.

Deborah Joy Winans who currently stars on OWN’s “Greenleaf” was backed with many of her supporting cast from the show. Actors Merle Dandridge, Tye White, and Jason Dirden were in attendance, just to name of a few.

Also featured in “Born For This” are Chaz Pofahl as Jim Bakker and Kirsten Wyatt (Broadway’s “A Christmas Story The Musical”) as Tammy Faye Bakker, as well as Kiandra Richardson as Whitney Houston, and Nita Whitaker (Pasadena Playhouse’s “Breaking Through”) as Mom Winans, Milton Craig Nealy (Broadway’s Motown The Musical, Arena’s “Akeelah and the Bee”) as Pop Winans, Dyllon Burnside (Broadway’s “Holler If Ya Hear Me”) as Michael Winans and Howard, Desmond Sean Ellington as Carvin Winans and Alvin, Brad Raymond as Ronald Winans and Michael Stiggers as Marvin Winans.

“Born For This: The Musical” – which premiered last year at the Alliance Theater in Atlanta and the Arena Stage in Washington, DC – is playing now through August 6, 2017 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheBroadStage.org. Or call 310-434-3200.