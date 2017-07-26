*Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones had to call in the cavalry to find his missing earring after it flew from his ear as he fell while jet skiing.

Valued at about $150,000, the diamond stud ended up somewhere in the waters of Georgia’s Lake Lanier, so the All-Pro NFL star hired a dive team on Tuesday (July 25) to search for the missing jewel…to no avail.

Divers went as far down as 65 feet, according to WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

“It’s down in crevasses and nooks and crannies,” Richard Pickering, one of the salvage divers, told WXIA. “It’s impossible — absolutely impossible.”

Asked whether the earring was worth $100,000, Jones told WXIA, “Yeah, yeah, it was worth a little bit.”

Jones’ jeweler said the earring is worth $150,000.

Jones, who reports to Falcons training camp today, said he’s just glad no one got hurt when he fell off the Jet Ski.

“As long as I’m good, it’s materialistic stuff,” he told WXIA. “You can always get that kind of stuff back.”

Watch below: