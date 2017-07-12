LL Cool J watches warm ups before week two of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Spectrum Center on July 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

LL Cool J watches warm ups before week two of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Spectrum Center on July 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

*This Maia Campbell situation gets more heartbreaking by the day.

After the one-time actress filmed a video rejecting help from her former “In the House” co-star LL Cool J, the rapper appears to have given up on trying to reach her.

“You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help,” he tweeted Tuesday (July 11).

After a viral video surfaced showing Campbell disheveled, high and asking for crack, LL asked fans to help him track down his former castmate. The 40-year-old mom got wind of LL’s appeal and turned him down cold, insisting that she didn’t need any help.

“Hey Todd, look bro, I love you,” she tells him in the video. “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health. Don’t DM me.”

After LL’s latest tweet, scores of followers are urging him not to abandon his attempt to find Campbell and help the troubled actress deal with her bipolar disease and drug relapse.





Previous ArticleTamron Hall Developing Own Daytime Talk Show That Could Rival Megyn Kelly
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind