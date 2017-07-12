*This Maia Campbell situation gets more heartbreaking by the day.

After the one-time actress filmed a video rejecting help from her former “In the House” co-star LL Cool J, the rapper appears to have given up on trying to reach her.

“You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help,” he tweeted Tuesday (July 11).

You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 11, 2017

After a viral video surfaced showing Campbell disheveled, high and asking for crack, LL asked fans to help him track down his former castmate. The 40-year-old mom got wind of LL’s appeal and turned him down cold, insisting that she didn’t need any help.

“Hey Todd, look bro, I love you,” she tells him in the video. “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health. Don’t DM me.”

After LL’s latest tweet, scores of followers are urging him not to abandon his attempt to find Campbell and help the troubled actress deal with her bipolar disease and drug relapse.

Keep your head up OG. It’s a noble cause. — Jesus Shuttlesworth™ (@Q_1Casinova00) July 11, 2017

Don’t give up on her…..her reasoning is cloudy — Valencia M Shaffer (@ValenciaMShaff7) July 11, 2017

PLEASE don’t give up! It’s clear she’s not thinking straight and before it’s to late, PLEASE get ahold of her. — Vince B. Aries (@Vince_Aries) July 11, 2017

Keep trying. She’s hurting — Mr. Clyburn (@clyburn10) July 11, 2017

She out of her mind…She doesn’t know what she needs??!!! — CindyJo (@Cindyjo44972298) July 11, 2017

@llcoolj she clearly needs your help, you can see it in her face bro. At least reach out- don’t give up on her! Damn Iyanla you can fix it! — Trey The Choklit Jok (@TREYDACJ) July 11, 2017

They may not want your help but that doesn’t mean you give up on them either only thing you can do is keep trying — D. Reynolds (@MrDReynolds) July 11, 2017

but ur warm & big heart could become light. the light can show the way & give gigantic courage to someone when the one notice. I believe. — Mako (@onakasuitana_) July 11, 2017