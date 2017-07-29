*Fans flipped out when Alicia Keys showed off her hot new look on Friday — long bright orange and pink braids that she shared in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

Up until recently, Keys was known to rock dark locks but her new look gave her 10 million Instagram followers something to talk about over the weekend.

Peep some of the reactions below.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Are NOT Swingers … Says Mrs. Smith – WATCH

This is certainly not the first time Keys has sported braids but the experimental hairdo certainly falls in line with her desire to overcome esteem issues, something she has spoken about candidly in the past.

Alicia previously dished in her blog about her past struggles growing up as a biracial child in New York City:

Via ILOSM:

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve hidden myself. […] I definitely started hiding when I got old enough to walk down my NY streets alone. I started to notice a drastic difference in how men would relate to me if I had on jeans, or if I had on a skirt, or if my hair was done pretty. I could tell the difference, I could feel the animal instinct in them and it scared me. I didn’t want to be talked to in that way, looked at in that way, whistled after, followed. And so I started hiding. I chose the baggy jeans and Timbs, I chose the ponytail and hat, I chose no makeup, no bright color lipstick or pretty dresses. I chose to hide. Pieces at a time. Less trouble that way.”

“To this day, every time I get out of the shower to get dressed, I swear the first thought that comes into my head is, what can I wear that won’t cause too much attention when I go pick up Egy, or head to the store, or go shopping, or visit a friend, etc. And just the other day it hit me! OMG! Alicia!!! Why are you choosing to be that person?? That is so old and outdated!! STOP!! I don’t have to try to go unnoticed. I don’t have to fit in. I don’t have to close up my thoughts and only speak my truth through songs!” -Alicia Keys

What do you think of Alicia’s new neon hair? Love it or nah?

Save

Save