*The father of Robyn Crawford, the longtime friend and rumored lover to Whitney Houston, spoke out for the first time earlier this year about his daughter’s relationship with the late singer.

In an interview with Radar Online, Dennis Crawford revealed that he knew ever since Robyn and Whitney were kids that they were “girlfriends,” ILOSM notes.

“I knew 40 years ago, we all knew,” he shared with Radar. “I saw them together.”

Mr. Crawford said that he saw the two women holding hands and kissing, and he accepted his daughter’s romance with the singer.

“When she told me, there was nothing I could do about it except love her,” he recalled.

He also revealed that Whitney’s famous cousin, singer Dionne Warwick, also knew about their relationship.

“Dionne grew up with them, and knew about it too,” Dennis added.

He’s not the only one who was close to the situation to speak about their relationship. Whitney’s stylist, Ellin Lavar, once said (via People): “I don’t think she was gay, I think she was bisexual. Robyn provided a safe place for her…in that Whitney found safety and solace.”

In the 2017 documentary, “Whitney: Can I Be Me,” Houston’s bodyguard, Kevin Ammons, shares further intimate details about the love both Bobby Brown and Robyn had for Whitney.

“They’d battle for her affections. Bobby and Robyn had some physical altercations and there were times where he wasn’t always the winner. But then Whitney would always come and pour oil over troubled waters,” he adds.

After Houston’s 1999 tour wrapped, Robyn left — and that’s when Houston’s “downfall” began, according to Lavar.

“That was the downfall of Whitney. Robyn was the person who was keeping her together.”

