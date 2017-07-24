*Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins joins the lineup of keynote and featured speakers at next year’s South by Southwest Conference, to take place March 9-18, 2018.

The festival announced the first crop of speakers today (July 24) including psychotherapist and best-selling author Esther Perel, quantum computing expert whurley, artist Cleo Wade, CEO Ingrid Vanderveldt, and more.

“SXSW has become a premier destination for innovation and creative discovery. We’re pleased to begin our 2018 season with strong programming that represents a diverse and talented group of pioneers in the technology, social sciences, healthcare, and entertainment industries,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The depth and breadth of knowledge these speakers bring to the event is an excellent indicator that this is going to be one of our best years ever.”

Jenkins (Film Keynote) saw the world premiere of his feature film debut, “Medicine for Melancholy,” premiere at SXSW in 2008. It was hailed as one of the best films of 2009 by The New York Times.

Jenkins received an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his second feature “Moonlight,” which won Best Picture at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes (Drama).

His upcoming projects include adaptations of “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Underground Railroad.”