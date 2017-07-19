*A photo from the set of the upcoing Han Solo-focused “Star Wars” film appears to show Donald Glover in his highly-anticipated role as Lando Calrissian.

Director Ron Howard has been posting updates from the set on social media, and the pic he shared on Instagram Tuesday appeared to show Glover in the role that has pushed back Season 2 of his award-winning FX series “Atlanta” to 2018

Howard captioned the post, “Lining up a shot today from my director’s monitor.”

lining up a shot today from my director’s monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

While the Internet is assuming that this is indeed Glover, but confirmation has yet to be given by Howard or the studio. As The A.V. Club notes, actors wouldn’t typically participate in setting up shots, if the director was just figuring out spacing and lighting.

But Howard’s track record of posting bits from the set on social media strongly suggests that the director wanted to make news.