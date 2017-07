*Cookie Lyon ain’t got nothing on Proud Mary.

Sony/Screen Gems has released the first trailer for it action film “Proud Mary,” starring “Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson’s as a hit woman for a mob family in Boston.

Her life is completely turned around by a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Directed by Babak Najafi, the film co-stars Billy Brown, Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Danny Glover.

“Proud Mary” arrives in theaters on Jan. 12.

Watch the trailer below: