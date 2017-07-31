*Ryan Reynolds has given his Twitter followers a first look at “Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz as Domino in “Deadpool 2.”

“Some people just know how to work a red carpet,” Reynolds captioned the photo of Domino sprawled over the red-suited Deadpool in front of a fire.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

Josh Brolin has also shared photos from set in his transformation to play Domino’s partner, Cable. In the Marvel comics, Domino is a mutant with telekinetic powers and was a founding member of Cable’s X-Force squad.

“Deadpool 2” will be produced by Reynolds and directed by David Leitch, with the original movie’s screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick attached. The rest of the cast includes Leslie Uggams, who will return as Blind Al, Deadpool’s roommate; Jack Kesy as an unspecified villain; T.J. Miller as Weasel; and Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Deadpool’s fiancée.

“Deadpool 2” is due in theaters on June 1, 2018.