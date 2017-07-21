*Netflix’s most expensive original film to date is Will Smith’s forthcoming cop fantasy drama “Bright,” which he premiered at San Diego Comic-Con.

The film is set in a world where humans and all sorts of fantastical creatures co-exist. “Bright” stars Smith and Joel Edgerton as two Los Angeles police officers who find themselves in the middle of a sinister conspiracy involving a powerful magic wand.

Edgerton’s character is actually an Orc, and the three-minute trailer gives us a glimpse of not only Orcs but rich Elves, and fairies.

Screenwriter Max Landis (Chronicle, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) wrote the script, which was directed by David Ayers. “Bright” reteams Ayers with Smith, who worked together on “Suicide Squad.”

The movie boasts a budget of $90 million and will debut exclusively on Netflix on December 22.

“There is a difference between seeing a movie in a theater and seeing it on Netflix,” Smith told the San Diego Comic Con audience, adding that he is “really excited” to see “whatever this new wave of entertainment is going to be.”

Smith also helped finance “Bright” through his production company Overbrook Entertainment, which has backed the majority of Ayers’ films since 1999’s “Wild Wild West.”

He described the film as the “rated-R grind of ‘Training Day'” mashed up with “Lord of the Rings.”

The role allowed Smith to play a type of character he hasn’t explored before: A racist.

“You never get to be racist when you’re black,” he said of his role as an LAPD officer saddled with a partner who happens to be the first orc on the force. “You’re like, ‘Look man, I don’t want no orcs in my car.'”

