*Lionsgate has released the first teaser for Tyler Perry’s next Madea installment, “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.”

In the film, Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.

From L to R: From L to R: Inanna Sarkis as “Gabriella,” Mike Tornabene as “Dino,” Yousef Erakat as “Jonathan,” Lexy Panterra as “Leah” and Diamond White as “Tiffany” in Tyler Perry’s Boo! 2 A Madea Halloween. Photo by Chip Bergmann.

In addition to Perry as Madea, the cast includes Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall, Diamond White, Brock O’Hurn and Tito Ortiz.

“Boo 2!” opens nationwide on Oct. 20.

Watch the first trailer below:





