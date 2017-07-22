*A St. Petersburg, Florida mayoral candidate went on a racial tirade this week when he told members of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement and backers of his rival’s campaign to “go back to Africa.”

The panel had reportedly been discussing support for youth services when Paul Congemi decided to pop off at candidate Jesse Nevel and the supporters.

“Mr. Nevel you and your people talk about reparations. The reparations that you talk about, Mr. Nevel, your people already got your reparations. Your reparations came in the form of a man named Barack Obama,” Congemi said, before telling members of the International People’s Democratic Uhuru Movement that if they don’t like it in America, “planes leave every hour from Tampa airport. Go back to Africa.”

Just so you know, not only is Congemi a racist, he is also an abuser and unfit for office. In January, he was charged with felony abuse for neglecting his 87-year-old mother, who suffered from bed sores, NY Daily News reports.

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Detroit Deputy Police Chief Ulysha Renee Hall has been appointed as the first female police chief in Dallas, CBS News reports.

She is joining the Dallas police department following the retirement of former police Chief David Brown. He led the force until last October after five police officers were killed in an ambush in July 2016.

Dallas City Manager T.C Broadnax celebrated Hall’s history making appointment. “Chief Hall is a proven leader with a stellar background and a passion for public service.”

Hall, a 19-year veteran of the Detroit police force, was just six months old when her father was killed in the line of duty. In a 2016 interview, she discussed the void her father’s death left in her life.

“My father not being there meant the same thing as every other child in Detroit or around the world growing up without a father. It has an impact.”

Her father’s killer was never found.

Hall credits her mother for instilling strong values and the importance of education.

“That’s what I sit here today as deputy chief of the city of Detroit. My brother is a chief warrant officer of the Navy station in Florida. My sister is an educator for 25 years.”

