The Fashion Legacy Association honored the legacy of Ebony Fashion Fair with a charity celebration on Saturday, July 22, at Los Angeles Trade Tech College

*Los Angeles – The Fashion Legacy Association for Industry Recognition (FLAIR, Inc.) presented a two-day fabulous fashion extravaganza, on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, 2017.

The event showcased the works of emerging and prominent African American designers as well as a mentoring and scholarships to up-and-coming fashion students and designers.

This luxurious affair was held in partnership with Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, (LATTC). LATTC has a much respected reputation in the industry for providing a first rate design education at a cost less than their peers at other prestigious private institutions.

The highlight of the weekend, FLAIR 2017, celebrating the legacy of Ebony Fashion Fair ® Fashion Show and honoring individuals who have made a fashionable impact in pop culture. The Ebony Fashion Fair ® was an annual fashion event created by Eunice Johnson of the Chicago based Johnson Publishing Company. The show was held in cities across the United States and other countries from 1958 til 2009. The Ebony Fashion Fair ® not only helped the Johnson Publishing brand identify, it also raised $55 million dollars in funds for various charities.

Themed “An Evening of Hollywood Glamour,” the runway featured former Ebony Fashion Fair® models, hitting the catwalk, styling and profiling designs from Kevin Hall; Linda Stokes of LSO Designs; L’Amour Ameer of Custom Cut Couture; Theodore Elyett; Kilgour & Sweet; YUKIMULI; Winston & Lee Madeline K. Couture; Arturo Rios; Wachtenheim Furs as well as LATTC student designers.

FLAIR 2017 was hosted by radio personality Adai Lamar, the local voice of the Steve Harvey Morning Show on KJLH Radio 102.3FM.

The individuals who were honored who made a fashionable impact in pop culture were acting legend, Richard Roundtree (Being Mary Jane and Shaft); actress Judy Pace (Cotton Comes to Harlem, Three in the Attic, Brian’s Song and Peyton Place); plus Pat Cleveland, one of the first African American supermodels; as well as LA celebrity fashion designer, Linda Stokes of LSO Designs.

The weather wasn’t the only thing that was hot and exuding splendid haute couture on this particular evening. The honorees, presenters, fresh faces plus celebrity models and other special guest posed on the Red Carpet for the Press Corps. I will pause for the cause as you retrieve past issues of Ebony Magazines (from the attic, basement or garage) so that you can relive those fond memories you had while the enclosed models graced the pages of Ebony magazine.

Richard Roundtree, Judy Pace, Pat Cleveland, Shayla Simpson, Linda Stokes, L’ Amour Ameer, Billy Davis Jr., and Marilyn McCoo, Freda Payne and her sister Scheerie Payne, Ron and Rod Fuller, Dawnn Lewis, Brittany Glodean, Le Nece Nichols-Fashion Fair model 1987-1988, Delores Brown, Mamie Hansbury (sister of Lorraine Hansbury), Rona-Fashion Fair Model 2001-2002, Charmayne Jenkins (AHF Representative, Sponsor), Mary Wilson, Brenda English-the first African-American Rose Queen candidate and many others.

The program featured a Fashion Show, Awards and entertainment provided by Lila Hood, Pam Fernandez, Ellis Hall and Darcell.

FLAIR 2017, paid homage to the contribution of African Americans in beauty, fashion and pop culture. The organization also celebrated the legacy of Ebony Fashion Fair ®. Ebony Fashion Fair ®, was the first runway to showcase women of color, and the high fashion sensibility of the African American women stated, Faye Clerk Mosely (former model turned business woman/Founder FLAIR, a non-profit, 501c (3) organization).

FLAIR 2017 was sponsored by OSI, AHF, U. S. Bank, Sony PlayStation, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Union Bank, Xerox and LATTC. All of the proceeds go to the FLAIR Cares Mentoring and Scholarship Program, enabling tomorrow’s contributors to the fashion industry to gain a foothold in their chosen profession. FLAIR 2017 was produced by Onlave Signature Productions.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based music reviewer, writer and photographer. contact him via: [email protected]