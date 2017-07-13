*Floyd Mayweather is downplaying the racial element of Conor McGregor’s taunting at the first press conference for their upcoming fight.

As previously reported, the Irish MMA champ barked, “Dance for me, boy!” as Mayweather was shadow boxing in front of him. In an interview with TMZ, Mayweather downplayed the comment, saying, “We all know there’s only 2 types of boys — a white boy and a cowboy — and I’m neither.”

The website caught up with him after landing in New York Wednesday night for day three of their four-day promo tour.

“Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive,” Mayweather told TMZ. “A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist but I’m not worried about that.”

When asked specifically if he’s upset with Conor over the comments, Floyd said he’s not. “It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel. I just want to stay in my zone and stay focused.”

Watch below: