*Drake has cemented his emotion for mentor Lil Wayne in permanent ink.

The rapper, 30, revealed his latest tattoo while performing in Houston over the weekend. The image captures a black and white photo of Weezy that appeared in the Feb. 3, 2011, issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Photos of the new ink on his tricep first appeared on his Instagram feed Monday.

Their special relationship began when Wayne signed the Canadian emcee to his label, Young Money Entertainment, in 2009. They most recently appeared on labelmate Nicki Minaj’s single “No Frauds” together earlier this year.

The Lil Wayne piece joins Drake’s other tattoos of Aaliyah, Sade and Skepta, among others.