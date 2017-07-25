Drake with his Lil Wayne tatt (Instagram)

Drake with his Lil Wayne tatt (Instagram)

*Drake has cemented his emotion for mentor Lil Wayne in permanent ink.

The rapper, 30, revealed his latest tattoo while performing in Houston over the weekend. The image captures a black and white photo of Weezy that appeared in the Feb. 3, 2011, issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Lil Wayne photo from Feb. 2011 issue of Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne photo from Feb. 2011 issue of Rolling Stone

Photos of the new ink on his tricep first appeared on his Instagram feed Monday.

🤘🏽

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Their special relationship began when Wayne signed the Canadian emcee to his label, Young Money Entertainment, in 2009. They most recently appeared on labelmate Nicki Minaj’s single “No Frauds” together earlier this year.

The Lil Wayne piece joins Drake’s other tattoos of Aaliyah, Sade and Skepta, among others.





Previous ArticleAmber Rose Gets Candid About 21 Savage, Blac Chyna, Kanye & More (Watch)
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind