*LOS ANGELES – Supermodels of the 1970’s, 80’s, 90′ and beyond convene for a stylish event with a purpose thanks to Faye Clerk Moseley, founder of The Fashion Legacy Association for Industry Recognition aka FLAIR, Inc. The two-day extravaganza happens July 21st thru 22nd 2017 at LA Trade Technical College, 400 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

On Friday, July 21, 2017 from 9 am to 3:00 pm, it’s the FLAIR Cares Mentoring & Scholarship Event. Students from 25 fashion & design schools throughout Southern California have been invited to participate in this free event that includes workshops for students and emerging designers. On Saturday July 22nd from 6 pm to midnight , it’s the ultimate fashion extravaganza that showcases prominent designers and pays homage to the Ebony Fashion Fair®. This year’s honorees include former models Richard Roundtree (Being Mary Jane and Shaft); Judy Pace (Cotton Comes to Harlem); plus Pat Cleveland, who is one of the first African American supermodels. LA celebrity fashion designer Linda Stokes of LSO Designs will also be honored, along with Jackie Gill and L’Amour Ameer.

FLAIR 2017 will be hosted by radio personality Adai Lamar, the local voice of the Steve Harvey Morning Show on KJLH-FM. FLAIR 2017 is sponsored by AHF, LATTC, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Now and Zen Productions, Onlave Signature Productions, Orthopedic Sciences, Inc., Sony PlayStation, U.S. Bank and Sony PlayStation. Tickets are still available at FlairInc.org

EURweb’s Jazzy Rita spoke with honoree Pat Cleveland about the FLAIR 2017 event.

The FLAIR 2017 theme is “An Evening of Hollywood Glamour ” and the catwalk will be filled with former Ebony Fashion Fair® models sporting designs by Kevan Hall; Custom Cut Couture; Linda Stokes of LSO Designs; Theodore Elyett; Kilgour & Sweet; YUKIMULI; Winston & Lee; Madeline K. Couture; Arturo Rios and Wachtenheim Furs. For tickets and event info go to: FlairInc.org

FLAIR is a non-profit, 501 c (3) organization, founded by former model-turned-businesswoman Faye Clerk Moseley. She, along with Shayla Simpson, Le Nece Nichols & a fabulous team created FLAIR’s signature charitable event to support diverse, economically-disadvantaged minority students, pursuing careers in the fashion and design industry. For additional sponsorship packages visit www.flairinc.org or call (323)687-3358.